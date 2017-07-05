While most couples gift pricey items to wedding guests as a memento of the big day, a couple from Karnataka's Bidar city decided to set an example by gifting helmets and saplings to the invitees.

The couple, Shivraj Jamadar and Savita, has given away 100 helmets and 1,000 saplings on the wedding day. Their initiative received appreciation from not only their guests but also from the district administration and police officials.

The 27-year-old Shivraj has studied till class 10 and owns a motor driving school in Bidar.

"Weddings in this part of the state are usually lavish; people splurge on liquor and music. I wanted to do something more meaningful," Shivraj was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"As we keep hearing of road accidents where bike riders were not wearing helmets, I hit upon the idea of gifting helmets as it would save lives and families," added Shivraj, who had to convince his parents and in-laws.

"I would have spent Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 on liquor and music during the wedding bash, I used the same to buy 100 helmets. Even if 80 people use the helmets that we have gifted, it will be an achievement... And even if 500 saplings survive, it will make a great difference to our environment and future generations," he added.