There have been several stories about alleged couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's breakup. However, reports suggest that this time everything is actually over between the two.

"Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again," DNA quoted a source as saying.

"Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now. Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now, they are maintaining a distance from each other."

"They were having a lot of fights in the recent times. Mutually, they decided it wasn't working out and it was better to end it," the insider added.

A while ago, there were rumours that Alia was upset with Sid due to his closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. It was said that the Shaandaar actress had asked her alleged boyfriend to not meet Jackie outside work.

Though the recent reports suggest that Alia and Sidharth have broken-up, but there's still a ray of hope. So, Alia-Sid fans need not to be sad with this news.

Both the actors have never publicly admitted to their relationship, but that they were dating was no secret. Amidst the break-up rumours, Sidharth told Deccan Chronicle that he and Alia are colleagues and friends.

"We are colleagues and friends. We happened to have worked on a couple of films where we were the lead characters. I will be working with her once again in Aashiqui 3. We share a comfort level with each other but that's about it," Sid told the daily.

Is he hinting that they have parted ways and maintaining a cordial relationship? What do you think? Share your views in the comment section below.