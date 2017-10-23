Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol welcomed a baby girl on October 22.

According to sources, Esha delivered in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai and they will be leaving for home tomorrow in the morning around 11.15.

Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012, and it's their first child.

An extremely happy Esha talked about her equation with husband Bharat. She told Mirror: "Over the last five years, Bharat and I have become as thick as thieves."

"Since I'm pregnant, I'm prone to mood swings now but he's tolerated them and is extremely protective. He's also my best critic, encouraging me in everything I do. At the risk of sounding filmi, I'll say I wouldn't want to change anything, life's beautiful!" she added.

Esha and Bharat have known each other since school and initially bonded during inter-school competitions. They became good friends over time, however, post school, began focussing on their respective careers and moved on.

They met again during the shoot of Hema Malini's directorial, Tell Me O Khhuda and fell in love. The couple tied the knot on June 29, 2012.

Esha Deol's last few months of pregnancy were filled with fun, festivities and a lot of pictures on Instagram.

Her vacations, family reunions and two baby showers were the highlights of her pregnancy. Esha's first baby shower, which was as per Sindhi tradition, was held in August. In the first baby shower, Esha and Bharat took four pheras according to the Sindhi tradition. Esha wore a Neeta Lulla outfit for this occassion.

Esha's sister Ahana hosted another baby shower with lavender theme wherein Esha wore a custom-made by Rocky S.

Esha and Ahana are Dharmendra and Hema Malini's two daughters. Actors Sunny and Bobby Deol (born to Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur) are Esha and Ahana's half-siblings. Esha and Ahana also have two half-sisters Vijeeta and Ajeeta Kaur.

Esha Deol made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and featured in films such as Kucch To Hai, Kaal, No Entry and Darling. Her last Hindi film was Kill Them Young, which released in 2015. Esha Deol also hosted reality show Roadies X2 in 2015.