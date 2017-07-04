Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has been in news for various reasons; sometimes it was about her debut and sometimes it was about her alleged relationship with Harshvardhan Kapoor. While fans had been excited to see the star kids together, their wish failed to fulfil as the duo parted ways.

Yes, you heard it right. Harshvardhan and Sara are not dating anymore, SpotboyE reported. The lovebirds have broken up and the reason is still unknown.

Sara and Harshvardhan had been dating for the last four months. "It's over. Sara and Harsh have called it quits," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Did they part ways because of their career? Harshvardhan has entered Bollywood but didn't receive a good response, while Sara is yet to make her debut. She will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.

Also, their relationship rumours were said to have irked Sara's mother Amrita. Is she the reason why these lovebirds called it quits?

SpotboyE reported that Sara gave her good friend Rhea Chakraborty's birthday party a miss because of Harshvardhan. Anil Kapoor's son attended the party, which was held two days back.

The reports of Sara and Harsh dating started doing the rounds when the duo was spotted at a restaurant. They were seen holding hands and were seated next to each other. In fact, they were said to be addressing each other as 'Baby'.