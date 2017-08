Greek poet Euripides said, "Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in happiness." And this video is one of the best examples to elucidate the quotation.

The brave dog jumps into the river to rescue the other dogs, supposedly his 'buddies', from drowning in the river.

Now that's called a true BFF - 'buddies for life'!

This video will surely make your day better.

For more viral videos, click here.