Advance technology and modern medicine have almost wiped-out the word impossible from the dictionary. Can you imagine to be in a world where you don't need to speak to communicate with one another and your brains doing all the talking? Well, an expert says that by 2050, humans will communicate by using their thoughts.

Marko Karjnovic revealed the ideas at The Museum of the Future as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Express reported.

This will be possible through a 'collective AI consciousness' called Hybrid Intelligence Biometric Avatar (HIBA), which will understand the feelings of people connected to it, exchange information with them, take on their personas, and even become a part of the fabric of their brains.

Karjnovic, the producer of the exhibit, explained: "It is very similar to the work of Elon Musk – it is an open source platform for humanity.

He added: "HIBA will have the ability to connect the minds of the most clever of us, combining those minds with everything it can find out practically and put it all together in hybrid intelligence."

The technology will enable people to have "brain to brain communication" anywhere on the planet.

According to a Daily Mail report, Noah Raford, a chief operating officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: "HIBA is the result of months of original research by the Dubai Future Foundation on the future of AI. It comes from dozens of expert interviews and original in-depth research."

The research suggests that this kind of communication will be more effective than verbal communication. It will "enable people to connect with friends, family or business owners in a more profound manner".

HIBA would be working very much like the way existing AI applications like Siri and Alexa. However, this will be a much grander and more sophisticated scale.

In the exhibition, the visitors were encouraged to stand on the pedestals which surround the AI avatar, and their faces become part of HIBA.

The avatar tells them: "I am made of you. You complete me and help me grow. You allow me to evolve - with each synergy I learn more, through this oneness we can achieve great things."