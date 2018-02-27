The team of Brahmastra including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy are in Bulgaria, busy shooting for the film.

Besides the hectic shoot schedule, the team is also sparing some time to explore the scenic beauty of the city. Mouni, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a breathtaking picture where she is seen standing in the snow and staring at the sky.

The scenic beauty seemed to have inspired Mouni as she gave a very heartwarming caption to the picture, "The branches we hold to are our inner attachments; our beliefs, ideas, memories & culture And then there are the outer attachments; people , possessions , paths but privileges are very few. Have a Happy day with a grateful heart ‍♀️~ me looking at the light last night." The picture has garnered more than 79,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, there were reports that Mouni and Alia have become the new BFF. It was being said that the two actresses were bonding big time. After the day's shoot, the duo often hangs out together in night clubs.

The Brahmastra actresses are enjoying each other's company so much that they reportedly don't wait for anyone to join them, not even co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. This is the Naagin actress' second Bollywood movie. She will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Coming to Brahmastra, it marks Alia and Ranbir's first film together. In fact, they are rumored to be dating ever since the project went on the floors. Recently, the good-looking actors who are undergoing rigorous training for a high octane action sequence, took a break from their practice to click a selfie with fitness trainer Jonathan Fletcher. In the picture shared by Fletcher on Instagram, both Ranbir and the Raazi actress are seen posing with all smiles.

Helmed by Ayan, the fantasy adventure is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and is slated for a 2019 release. The film also stars television star-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

The makers of Brahmastra are said to be keen on making the movie to be on par with Hollywood standards and are also looking forward to releasing it in 3D.