Congratulations are in order for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on their first child together.

Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his model girlfriend have reportedly become proud parents two weeks ago, according to People.

The news has not been confirmed yet by the couple and the gender of the child is anybody's guess. But Cooper and Shayk had reportedly found out the child's sex in advance.

Shortly after Shayk's appearance on Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2016, an insider broke the news to People that the model is expecting her first child with the Silver Linings Playbook star. Shayk wore jackets to cover the baby bump on the fashion show. At that time, a source told E! News, "Irina and Bradley are so excited to be parents."

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. She wrote: "Congrats Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper on your baby! Bradley, you're going to be a wonderful dad. Just don't take the baby to Vegas."

Congrats Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper on your baby! Bradley, you're going to be a wonderful dad. Just don't take the baby to Vegas. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 9, 2017

Cooper has been dating the Russian supermodel for two years but decided to go public only last year. The couple is known for maintaining a very low-key personal life. Although the couple never confirmed the news about the pregnancy, the Victoria's Secret model's baby bump was clearly visible during her recent trip to Disneyland. She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the trip as well.

When ur stuffing ur face and Pluto comes by

???? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:14am PST

So now that the baby has arrived, what's next for the couple? Fans and insiders strongly believe the wedding is imminent.

"They are in an extremely happy place between the two of them," a source told E! News earlier. "Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid — there will be a few more after this one. Both families are very happy."

Barely two weeks after the pregnancy news came out, the 30-year-old supermodel was spotted flashing a huge emerald sparkler on her ring finger. She was reportedly leaving a spa in Los Angeles when she flashed the huge emerald gemstone encircled by diamonds on her left hand.