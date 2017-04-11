Brad Pitt has been linked with several Hollywood actress ever since he and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. He was romantically linked with his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard, and then Kate Hudson. He is now said to be dating British-American actress Sienna Miller.

According to reports, Pitt was spotted doing some "serious flirting" with Miller at a private dinner in a Los Angeles restaurant. He was seen with her after the two attended the premiere of The Lost City of Z, which was produced under his banner, Plan B.

Witnesses who saw Pitt and Miller together told the Page Six publication that they were "heavily enjoying each other's company and they were talking to each other all night".

"Pitt was in very high spirits, which he hasn't been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump," another source told the daily.

This is not the first time Pitt and Miller have been linked. They were also talked about for their apparent proximity in 2015, during the filming of The Lost City of Z. However, Miller had dismissed the reports, saying that she met him only twice.

"So this is the truth about that: Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped, but I didn't see him. He's not been to the set," Miller said in 2015. "You know, he's the producer of the film and I've met him twice. It's insane."

Before Miller, Pitt was linked with Kate. There were even reports that Pitt had moved in with Kate, but these were later slammed by her brother Oliver Hudson. "He's already calling me brother and had driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me..he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days..thank god for amber alert," Oliver joked.

On the other hand, Miller was rumoured to be in a relationship with filmmaker Bennett Miller after they were spotted together at the US Open 2016.