Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan are set to take part in a super fight later this year after both the boxers confirmed via their twitter accounts that negotiations have come to terms with the fight, set to take place on April 23. The venue of the fight, however, is yet to be decided.

Manny Pacquiao had posted a poll on his twitter account asking his fans to decided who he should fight next and Amir Khan received the most number of votes and now the two are set to square off against each other in what is being branded as a 'super fight.'

Pacquiao was initially supposed to fight Australian Jeff Horn, which would have been the biggest fight to date for the Australian and despite the Queensland government backing the push for Suncorp Stadium to host the fight, the Filipino boxer has decided to go up against the more experienced Amir Khan.

Amir Khan, who won a silver medal at the Athens Olympics, has not fought since May of last year when he moved up two weight classes to fight middleweight Canelo Álvarez. That proved to be a huge mistake as he got knockedout in the sixth round and he is likely to drop back to welterweight to fight Pacquiao.

Since losing to Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao retired and made his comeback and also won and defended his WBO welterweight title and his lineal welterweight title. Now both his titles will be on the line when he faces off against the Brit later this year.

This bout between Pacquiao and Khan will certainly make for an interesting watch considering the two fighters were really close as they used to train with Freddie Roach until Khan left to join Virgil Hunter. With no confirmation as to the venue of the fight, rumors suggest that the fight could take place in either Bolton or Manchester or the United Arab Emirates.