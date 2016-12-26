Manchester United will look to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they host Sunderland on Boxing Day. With Jose Mourinho's side looking mean in defence and potent up front, they will expect to garner all three points from this game at Old Trafford.

However, considering this will be David Moyes' return to Manchester United for the first time since being sacked, there could be a twist or two in the tale.

Here is a look at how the Boxing Day Manchester United vs Sunderland match might go:

First half: Manchester United take a little while to get going, with Sunderland frustrating the home side by biting into a few early tackles, which throws them off their rhythm. During that early phase, Jermaine Defoe opens the scoring for Sunderland. Victor Anichebe steals the ball from Antonio Valencia, bullies his way through the Manchester United defence, before taking a shot on goal. That weak strike is deflected, but the ball falls kindly to Defoe, who coolly slots the ball into the back of the net, with David De Gea unable to do anything to stop the opening goal from going in.

The goal wakes Manchester United up and they start playing some good football. Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera come into the game more, while Paul Pogba is a constant menace, as he looks to unlock the Sunderland defence. That defence is nearly unlocked when Zlatan Ibrahimovic, off a pass from Jesse Lingard, hooks the ball towards goal, with Jordan Pickford making a smart save.

Despite taking control of the game and bossing possession, Manchester United struggle to carve out chances and the first half ends with Sunderland 1-0 up.

Second half: The second 45 is a different story, though. Pogba equalises three minutes in, firing in a low drive into the bottom corner from 22 yards out. Then it is Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney who combine, with the latter finally equalling Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time record with a nice curler from 16 yards out. Manchester United are in the mood now and it soon becomes 3-1 as Pogba, taking a pass from Herrera, gets his brace.

Man Utd have several more chances, but the match ends at 3-1, giving Mourinho's team a fourth straight win.