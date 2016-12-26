After bulldozing their way to an 11-match winning run, Chelsea will only have eyes on making it 12 when they host Bournemouth on Boxing Day Monday. While Antonio Conte has had very few injuries to worry about this season, the Italian will have to do without two of his surefire starters for this Premier League match.

While the back-five or back-three, depending on how you look at it, has been solid as a rock, the front three have managed to find the goals when needed, putting Chelsea on the fast track to the Premier League title.

Currently six points clear, Chelsea will have their eyes set on beating Bournemouth to strengthen their hold at the top. They will have to pick up those three points without N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa, who are suspended. The midfielder and the striker, two players who have been vital to Chelsea's fortunes this season, picked up their fifth bookings of the season, which means they will have to sit out this match at Stamford Bridge.

Nemanja Matic is expected to come in the middle for Kante, with Michy Batshuayi set to make his first start in the Premier League for Chelsea in the absence of Costa. Conte is expecting Batshuayi to grab his chance and make an impact.

"For sure he [Batshuayi] wants to play, but it's not easy when you have Costa in front of you who is playing fantastic football and scoring a lot of goals," Conte said when asked about the summer signing's lack of playing time.

"Michy's attitude and behaviour is fantastic. He wants to improve his technical quality and physical quality. We are working a lot with him on the tactical aspect. He is showing great commitment, great work-rate and great passion during the training sessions.

"I repeat: it's important for Michy to continue to work to improve. I am sure his moment will arrive. If I decide to put Michy in the starting XI, he is ready to play."

John Terry remains injured, while Eden Hazard is a slight doubt with a knee problem.

Bournemouth will be without the in-form Nathan Ake, who is ineligible to play against his parent club. Junior Stanislas and Andrew Surman, however, could return from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

"Junior and Andrews Surman are getting closer," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said. "Whether they're ready to play we'll wait on. Andrew Surman had a hamstring injury so you have to be careful when you're bringing players back from that so we'll wait and see how he is."

Predicted starting XI: Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Batshuayi, Hazard.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Ibe, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King; Wilson.