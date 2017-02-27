Vijay Antony's Yaman is off to a flying start at the Chennai box office. In the first weekend, the Tamil flick has managed to overpower Suriya's Singam 3 (SI3/S3) and a few other films.

In the 3-day opening weekend, Yaman has minted Rs 1.12 crore from 291 shows, reports Behindwoods. The film has managed to pull families into theatres during the weekend.

Interestingly, Bollywood movie Rangoon stood at the second place in Chennai. The flick has collected Rs 22.77 lakh from 81 shows. The film has Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Singam 3 has slipped to the third place. The movie has collected Rs 21 lakh in its third weekend from 114 shows. The total collection of the Hari-directorial stands at Rs 5.60 crore. The new releases have apparently taken a toll on the business of the Suriya flick.

Rana Daggubati's Ghazi has raked in Rs 20.65 lakh from 93 shows in its second weekend. The 10-day total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 56.85 lakh.

Telugu film Winner opened to an average response in Chennai. It has collected Rs 9.49 lakh from 57 shows in its 3-day first weekend. Gautham Karthik's new film Muthuramalingam has earned Rs 7.90 lakh from 66 shows.

The business of Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy and Hansika Motwani's Bogan has slowed down as it collected Rs 6.59 lakh from 54 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 3.30 crore.

New Tamil release Kanavu Variyam has raked in Rs 6.46 lakh from 45 shows, Malayalam film Ezra entered its second weekend and collected Rs 1.63 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 18.81 lakh.

English film John Wick 2 collected Rs 1.03 from 9 shows in its second weekend.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]