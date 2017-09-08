Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (SMS) have got brilliant response and collected Rs 87.85 crore together at the domestic box office in the first week (seven days).

Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which had good hype and promotion, were released in 2,800 screens and 1,400 screens, respectively, in the domestic market on September 1. Both Bollywood movies opened to decent response and went from strength to strength over the following days.

Baadshaho has collected Rs 64.14 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week, and is headed to become a hit. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted the day-wise breakup of its collection: "#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr, Thu 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. India biz. [sic]"

Baadshaho is expected to surpass the mark of Rs 100 crore in the domestic market in the second week, considering the pace of its collection. But exhibitors have been forced to withdraw the movie from several cinema halls due to new releases Poster Boys, Daddy, Sameer, The Rally and Mr Kabaadi, and this is set to take a toll on its collection.

Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#Baadshaho had a HEALTHY Week 1... Fared well at single screens and mass pockets... Eid festivities gave a boost to its biz... With multiple films releasing today and screens/shows/footfalls getting divided, #Baadshaho will have to stay strong in Week 2..."

On other hand, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected Rs 23.71 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first week. It has become another hit film for Ayushmann Khurrana in 2017 after Bareilly Ki Barfi. The day-wise breakup of its collection is Rs 2.71 crore on Friday, Rs 5.56 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.53 crore on Monday, Rs 2.85 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.12 crore on Wednesday and Rs 1.75 crore on Thursday.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has shattered the first week record of Bareilly Ki Barfi, which was the highest-grossing film for Ayushmann Khurrana with a collection of Rs 18.72 crore. It has also beaten the records of opening week records of other 2017 releases like Ok Jaanu (Rs 19.50 crore), A Gentleman (Rs 19.82 crore), Raabta (Rs 20.71 crore), Rangoon (Rs 21.50 crore), Phillauri (Rs 22.68 crore) and Commando 2 (Rs 23.07 crore).