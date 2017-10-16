Vijay Sethupathi's Karuppan, which was in the third place previous weekend, has grabbed the numero uno position at the Chennai box office in its third weekend. It has performed better than many movies that include Mahesh Babu's Spyder.

In its third weekend, Karuppan has collected Rs 47.08 lakh from 162 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It had raked in Rs 77.18 lakh and Rs 38.42 lakh in the first and second weekends, respectively. The total collection of the Tamil flick in the capital city of Tamil Nadu now stands at Rs 2.59 crore.

Gautham Karthik's Hara Hara Mahadevaki has raked in Rs 30.93 lakh in its third weekend. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 2.19 crore in Chennai.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's Spyder has slipped to the third place in Chennai in its third weekend. It earned Rs 19.07 lakh from 117 shows to take its total tally to Rs 4.25 crore at the Chennai box office.

Malayalam film Solo made a collection of Rs 15.76 lakh from 36 shows. The 10-day business of the movie stands at Rs 25.38 lakh.

Vishal's Thupparivalan entered its fifth weekend by earning Rs 7.33 lakh from 63 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.92 crore, while Jyothika's Magalir Mattum raked in Rs 4.71 lakh from 45 shows to end its total tally at Rs 2.24 crore.

The business of all these movies is likely to be affected this week as Vijay's Mersal is releasing big on October 18 on the occasion of Diwali.