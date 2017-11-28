Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has retained the number one position at the Chennai box office for the second time in a row in its second weekend. Despite the release of a few movies, the Karthi's film enjoyed the highest occupancy rates in theatres in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

After making Rs 1.79 crore from 291 shows in the first weekend, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has raked in Rs 1.25 crore from 243 shows in its second weekend at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. The 10-day total collection of the Karthi's flick stands at Rs 4.41 crore.

Gautham Karthik's newly-released Indrajith is in the second place at the Chennai box office. The movie has collected Rs 77.94 lakh from 177 shows in the first weekend, which is considered to be a good number for non A-list actor's film.

Previous-week's Justice League has been pushed down to the third place in Chennai. It has collected Rs 21.81 lakh from 87 shows after earning Rs 82.65 lakh from 174 shows in the first weekend. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 1.45 crore.

American 3D computer-animated film Coco has raked in Rs 16.08 lakh from 57 shows.

Nayanthara's Aramm entered third weekend by collecting Rs 16.01 lakh from 81 shows. The total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 2.83 crore. Another Hollywood flick Murder on The Orient Express has collected in Rs 15.01 lakh from 54 shows, while Raai Laxmi's Julie 2 has earned Rs 13.24 lakh from 51 shows.

Siddharth's Aval has made a collection of Rs 7.59 lakh from 45 shows in its fourth weekend to take its total tally to Rs 2.53 crore.

Vijay's Mersal is in the last place at the Chennai box office by collecting Rs 4.12 lakh from 30 shows. The total collection of the flick in the period stands at Rs 14.71 lakh.