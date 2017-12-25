Masterpiece and Aadu 2 have made decent collection at the Kerala box office in the first weekend, while Mayaanadhi, Vimanam (Vimaanam), Aana Alaralodalaral turned average grosser.

Among the five new releases, Masterpiece starring Mammootty and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, was bigger than others in terms of star power, hype promotion, screen count and advance booking. This Ajai Vasudev-directed action thriller was released in the theatres on December 21 a day before other new films hit the screens.

Masterpiece opened to good response and collected approximately Rs 5.11 crore at the Kerala box office on the first day. On its second day, its collection was affected by the new release, which became first choice for some film goers. But the movie went on to show good growth on Saturday and Sunday

Masterpiece is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 13.54 crore gross at the Kerala box office in the four-day extended first weekend. Its day-wise break up is Rs 5.11 crore on Thursday, Rs 2.73 crore on Friday, Rs 3.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday.

Aadu 2, which is the next most-hyped film after Masterpiece, opened to decent response and collected Rs 2.45 crore at the Kerala box office on the first day. A strong word of mouth helped it go on strength to strength. The movie ran to packed houses on Saturday and Sunday.

Aadu 2 is estimated to have minted over Rs 8 crore at the Kerala box office on the first weekend. This multi-starrer movie has become one of the biggest money spinners for actor Jayasurya.

Vimanam is estimated to have collected around Rs 4 crore at the Kerala box office in the first weekend and landed in the third place in the weekend business chart.

On the other hand, Mayaanadhi and Aana Alaralodalaral have collected Rs 2.50 crore together in the first weekend. However, Mayaanadhi has received good response and it has a bigger share in this amount.