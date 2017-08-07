Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha has earned a 'blockbuster' status at the Chennai box office. The movie has performed well in its third weekend, while Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi movie Jab Harry Met Sejal has got a flying start in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its third weekend, Vikram Vedha has made a collection of Rs 1.07 crore from 243 shows, reports Behindwoods. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 7.22 crore after earning Rs 1.76 crore from 324 shows and Rs 1.43 crore from 279 shows in the previous weekends.

Coming to Jab Harry Met Sejal, the film has minted Rs 97.20 lakh from 219 shows. It is considered to be a big opening for a Hindi movie. But the Bollywood flick has garnered negative reviews and the film's performance in the next few days will decide its fate at the box office.

On the other hand, Meesaya Murukku had a decent weekend by collecting Rs 35.46 lakh from 162 shows. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 2.21 crore. It has now been declared a hit.

Hollywood movie Dunkirk has raked in Rs 7.65 lakh from 42 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.22 crore, while Telugu film Fidaa has made a collection of Rs 7.11 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 46.97 lakh.

Kootathil Oruthan entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 3.18 lakh from 30 shows (total: Rs 34.23 lakh) and the business of Arjun's Nibunan has completely dropped in its second weekend by earning Rs 2.14 lakh from 18 shows (total: Rs 76.43 lakh).