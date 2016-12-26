Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia's latest movie Kaththi Sandai has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. The latest Tamil movie has made a good collection in its 3-day first weekend along with Aamir Khan's Dangal in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Kaththi Sandai has minted Rs 97.88 lakh from 276 shows in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. The pre-release hype followed by various promotional activities carried out by the film unit ensured to give a good opening for the Tamil flick. The main attraction of the movie was Vadivelu, who has done a major role in the flick.

The Vishal-starrer has opened to mixed reviews and the success of the movie at the box office depends on how the movie overcomes the negative response from certain sections of the audience.

Coming to Dangal, Aamir Khan's film has registered a stupendous opening in Chennai. In its first weekend, the Hindi flick, along with its Tamil version, has earned Rs 84.67 lakh from 219 shows.

Sasikumar's Balle Vellaiyathevaa has to be settled at the third place at the Chennai box office. The movie had 201 shows from which it has earned Rs 46.81 lakh.

Chennai 600028 II has entered its third weekend by raking in Rs 12.78 lakh from 90 shows in Chennai. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 3.85 crore.

New release Manal Kayiru 2 had 30 shows from which it has collected Rs 3.90 lakh. Hollywood movie Hacksaw Ridge has earned Rs 1.49 lakh from 12 shows in its second weekend to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 22.49 lakh.

Vikram Prabhu's Veera Sivaji has turned out to be a dud at the box office as the business of the flick has completely slowed down in its second weekend where it collected Rs 1.09 lakh from 12 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 78.36 lakh.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]