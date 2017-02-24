The distributors of Tamil Nadu are unhappy with the performances of the films of some of the leading stars in the recent months. The collections of biggies like Rajinikanth's Kabali, Vijay's Bairavaa and Suriya's Singam 3 are not up to the mark, making them suffer huge losses.

Rajinikanth's next film update: Vidya Balan to romance the Enthiran 2 star in Dhanush-Pa Ranjith's movie

The distributors are particularly not happy with the way the producers are overhyping their films. Importantly, they are not able to digest the culture of producers holding success meetings immediately after the film's release, gifting luxury cars or gold chains when the distributors are suffering huge losses.

Their references are obviously directed at Suriya who presented a car to director Hari after Singam 3 release and Vijay, who gifted gold chains to the Bairavaa crew.

Now, the distributors have decided not to buy distribution rights of movies on minimum guarantee basis, which made them initially pay an agreed amount to the producer irrespective of the film's performance.

It means now the distributor will deal with producers of A-list stars like a normal film. Leading distributor Tiruppur Subramanian has alleged that Kabali was a flop at the box office and Sivakarthikeyan's Remo turned successful only in two centres. The claims of Bairavaa and SI3 doing over Rs 100-crore business was not true, he added.

Dhanush's Kodi, Vishal's Kaththi Sandai and Karthi's Kaashmora also failed to do well at the box office.

The trade experts say that many big movies were sold for fancy amount recently. The distributors, without doing a thorough research on the market, blindly invested in films, which turned out to be disastrous in the end.