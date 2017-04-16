Fast and Furious 8 continued to make good collection at the Indian box office on Saturday and its 3-day total has surpassed Rs 50 crore mark. But Begum Jaan has shown drop in its collection on 2nd day.

Fast and Furious 8, which is one of the most popular Hollywood franchises in India, was premiered in the country on Wednesday night. The Vin Diesel-starrer received positive response from the Indian viewers and the word of mouth helped the move go on strength to strength on the following days. The movie went on showing some amount of growth every day.

Fast and Furious 8, which is also known as The Fate of the Furious, has collected Rs 17+ crore nett at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its three days collection to Rs 55.60 crore nett. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Furious8 Wed previews 8.50 cr, Thu 14 cr, Fri 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 38.60 cr [note: Gross BO]. India biz. AWESOME! #TheFateOfTheFurious."

Begum Jaan, which had decent hype and promotion, was expected to get good opening and beat the record of Vidya Balan's previous release Kahaani 2. But the movie started on slow note in the morning shows on Friday and witnessed some amount of growth in the evening shows. However, that was not enough to smash the opening day collection record of Kahaani 2 in the domestic market.

The mixed word of mouth took a toll on the collection of Begum Jaan, which could collect Rs 3.50 crore nett at the Indian box office on its 2nd day. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#BegumJaan declines on Day 2... Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 7.44 cr. India biz."

Besides Fast and Furious 8, new Punjabi release Manje Bistre and 2-week-old Hindi movie Naam Shabana also affected the collection of Begum Jaan to some extent. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: Punjabi film #ManjeBistre continues its VICTORY MARCH... Is UNSTOPPABLE... Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.18 cr. Total: ₹ 4.43 cr." He added: "#NaamShabana [Week 3] Fri 26 lakhs, Sat 28 lakhs. Total: ₹ 35.64 cr. India biz."