Bollywood moviegoers were treated to two movies on June 16 – Bank Chor and Phullu – but none of them managed to impress the audience or clock good numbers at the box office. However, Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi flick Super Singh performed better than the other two flicks at the box office.

Super Singh clocked Rs 1.80 crore on opening day and earned Rs 2.05 crore on day 2. Outllook looks good for the movie. "Punjabi film #SuperSingh Fri 1.80 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi's Bank Chor collected Rs 1.40 crore on its opening day and was struggling on day 2. The movie got less bad reviews. However, critics have lauded Riteish's performance.

Phullu was also released on the same day. Though movie's subject was good, it failed to grab the attention of the audience. It also had limited screens and thus, the collection is not worth mentioning. The film is similar to Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Padman, which deals with women's hygiene and menstrual cycle.

Among these three, Diljit's movie won the battle at the box office. Diljit is a big star in Punjab and he has also won hearts in Bollywood with movies like Udta Punjab and Phillauri.

Super Singh is a mixture of humour, love and action. Like every superhero, Diljit has also pulled similar kind of stunts in the movie. He has lifted a drowning ferry with passengers on his mighty shoulders and plucked his best pal from dangerous gun-strapped criminals.

