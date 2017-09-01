Baadshaho has received a decent response at the domestic box office on the first day, while another new release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (SMS) has opened to poor occupancy in the morning shows.

Both the new releases of this week have decent hype and promotion. But Baadshaho starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra is a notch bigger than Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in terms of star power, hype, screen count and advance booking. Hence, the multi-starrer was predicted to start with a bang and lead the race at the box office this week.

Baadshaho has received brilliant opening and collected Rs 3.84 crore gross at the US box office in premiere shoes on Thursday. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#Baadshaho takes a FLYING START in UAE-GCC... Thu [approx] $ 600,000 [₹ 3.84 cr] on 75 screens... Biz expected to multiply on Fri and Sat."

As predicted, the Milan Luthria-directed period heist action thriller film opened with good response, but its average occupancy ranged between 35 to 45 percent in the morning show on Friday. Baadshaho has garnered mixed talk from the audience and the word of mouth is expected to take its business upwards in later shows.

As per early trends, Baadshaho, which has been released in 2,800 screens across India, is likely to collect over Rs 11 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day.

Baadshaho is likely to beat the record of Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala and become the fifth biggest opener for the actor. Here is the list of his top 10 biggest openers. They are based on various reports and all the numbers are in crore rupees.

Rank Movie Release Screens Collection 1 Singham Returns 2014 3650 32.09 2 Bol Bachchan 2012 2500 12.10 3 Satyagraha 2013 2750 11.21 4 Action Jackson 2014 3300 11.10 5 Himmatwala 2013 3300 11.00 6 Son Of Sardaar 2012 2050 10.72 7 Raajneeti 2010 1800 10.50 8 Singham 2011 2000 8.92 9 Golmaal 3 2010 1800 8.50 10 Rascals 2011 1900 7.25

On the other hand, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has received a poor response with its average occupancy ranging between 10 to 15 percent in the morning shows on Friday. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has garnered positive talk from the audiences and the word of mouth is likely to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is likely to collect over Rs 4 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day. This movie is expected to be the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana. Here are the details of the opening day collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous releases. All the numbers are in crore rupees.