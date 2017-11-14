After ruling the Chennai box office for three consecutive weeks, Vijay's Mersal has lost its numero uno position to new releases -- Nayanthara's Arram and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ippadi Vellum.

Arram has received a flying start in Chennai by earning Rs 1.08 crore from 192 shows, reported Behindwoods. With highly positive reviews coming from critics and audience, the Tamil movie is expected to do wonderful business in the days to come.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ippadai Vellum is in the second place by raking in Rs 88.36 lakh from 165 shows in Chennai. This film has garnered a mixed response. Hence, it has to be seen how well it will perform in the days to come.

Siddharth's Aval entered its second week and made a collection of Rs 52.21 lakh from 150 at the Chennai box office. The 10-day collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.87 crore. This film too is enjoying a positive word-of-mouth.

Suseenthiran's Nenjil Thunivirundhal has got a decent opening by collecting Rs 34.67 lakh from 126 shows.

Vijay's Mersal is in the fifth place after being on the top for three consecutive weekends. It has earned Rs 21.91 lakh from 93 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 14.46 crore.

Hollywood flick Thor: Ragnarok has collected Rs 21.80 lakh from 72 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.96 crore. Hindi film Qarib Qarib Single follows next by raking in Rs 8.97 lakh from 39 shows.

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar was reduced to 24 shows last weekend from which it has collected Rs 3.83 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 60.86 lakh.