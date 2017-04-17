This week there are two women centric movies releasing – Sonakshi Sinha's Noor and Raveena Tandon's Maatr – on the same day. Slated to hit the screens on April 21, these movies are locking horns at the box office.

Sonakshi's Noor is a movie based on a journalist's life. It is a debut movie of comedian Kanan Gill and actor Purab Kohli. Directed by Sunhill Sippy, this is another women-centric film of Sonakshi after Akira, which failed to impress people.

However, Noor is based on a book by Saba Imtiaz called 'Karachi, you're killing me'. It tells the story of a girl and her mis-adventures. Her love life is a mess while her personal life is headed nowhere.

On the other hand, Raveena is making a comeback with this thriller film, Maatr. The hard-hitting controversial drama features Raveena as a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's rape. The trailer was quite impressive, but the censor board is making it difficult to release the film.

Watch the trailer of Maatr:

It is being said that the censor board is not impressed with the film and yet has not provided it a certificate. Thus, it is still not sure whether it will hit the screens this Friday or not.

However, if it does, it will give a tough competition to Sonakshi's Noor. Raveena has already garnered appreciation for her performance when the trailer released. What do you think, who will win the box office battle – Sonakshi or Raveena? Share your views on the comment box below.

Watch the trailer of Noor: