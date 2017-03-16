Box office clashes in Bollywood have always been interesting, but most of them have involved actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan among others. This time, it's the heroines – Sridevi and Shraddha Kapoor -- who will lock horns at the ticket windows with their movies Mom and Haseena.

Both the movies are set to be released on July 14. So who do you think will win the battle?

Shraddha, who failed to impress in her last two films – Rock On 2 and OK Jaanu -- needs to get Haseena right. The Apoorva Lakhia-directorial is a biopic of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker. The actress' brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play Dawood's role in the film. This movie is Shraddha's first female protagonist venture.

On the other hand, Sridevi will return to Hindi films after her last hit, English Vinglish. Directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, the actress' next Mom is about a career woman, who tries to find middle ground with her stepdaughter.

"Though she had shades of negative in her husband Boney Kapoor's film Judaai, she has never gone as far into the grey-back zone as she does in Mom. Her character demystifies the image of the 'Mother India' persona. She is ferocious and selfish, if the need arises," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

It is quite difficult to tell which of these two movies (Haseena and Mom) will rule the box office. While Sridevi's fan following is quite big, Shraddha's film has been receiving a lot of attention due to Haseena Parker's life story. "It won't be a cakewalk for Sridevi," a source familiar with the scripts of both films told the entertainment portal.