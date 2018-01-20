The year 2018 began with a roller-coaster ride for Bollywood as many movies shifted their release dates, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. This resulted in a few box office clashes and the new joiners are John Abraham's Parmanu and Anushka Sharma's Pari.

"#Parmanu to release on 2 March 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Along with Parmanu, Anushka's Pari will also hit the screens on March 2. Pari was earlier scheduled for February 9, but the movie is reportedly not completed yet.

But the real reason behind it is said to be Padmaavat. As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie blocked January 25, Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary shifted to February 9. Thus, it made Pari to postpone.

Unfortunately, Anushka will now have to lock horns with John Abraham. Will Pari dominate the box office and beat Parmanu? Only time will tell.

This clash will definitely affect both the movies' collections. However, the box office result also depends upon viewers' reviews.

Though Parmanu's poster looks promising, Pari's makers have already made fans curious with a jaw-dropping teaser and first looks.

In Pari's latest poster, Anushka is seen sitting on a chair, with her face smeared with blood and bruises while a hooded demon standing behind her, resting its hands on her shoulder. It looks like Anushka has surrendered to the demon whom she can't fight.

Going by the posters, Pari looks like a supernatural thriller where Anushka, as it was earlier reported, will be seen playing a domestic abuse victim. This flick will mark Anushka Sharma's first film after her marriage with her longtime boyfriend Virat Kohli on December 11 in Italy, which was followed by two grand wedding receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The movie is produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films and will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.

On the other hand, Parmanu is set in 1998 and is based on the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan.