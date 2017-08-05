Indian Motorcycle has opened the bookings for Scout Bobber, the newest member of the Scout family in India. The new Scout Bobber is expected to go on sale in the country in September this year.

Interested customers can make the booking for a down payment of Rs 50,000 at any of the dealerships of the company. The Scout Bobber is powered by the same engine as the Indian Scout. The 1,133cc liquid-cooled, V-twin engine producing 100bhp and 97.7Nm of peak torque comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. It will be available in five colour schemes - Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke (ABS), Star Silver Smoke and Bronze Smoke. Expected to be priced at around Rs 13 lakh, the Indian Scout Bobber will go up against Triumph Bonneville Bobber in India. With the Scout Bobber, the company also offers a range of accessories options.

The Indian Scout Bobber measures 2229 mm in length, 1154 mm in height, 926 mm in width and comes with a wheelbase of 1562 mm. The ergonomics of the Scout Bobber have also been revised. The footpegs are now moved 1.5 inches closer to the rider, and the dirt-tracker handlebar positions the rider farther forward. The suspension set up also has been tweaked with a new cartridge-type fork with 4.7 inches of travel up front. At the rear, the dual-shock setup with two inches of travel has dropped an inch, though the seat height grows three-tenths to 25.6 inches.

The highlight of the Indian Scout Bobber is its low-slung and stripped-down design with blacked out headlight called as the nacelle, chopped fenders and bar-end mirrors. The low-key license plate has been mounted to the side of the bike and the blacked-out exhaust pipe reinforces the black theme. The tank gets Scout emblem in bold block lettering.