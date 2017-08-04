Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. is gearing up for the launch of Anti-lock Brake System equipped Gixxer SF models in India. The launch of the bike is expected anytime now and the brochure of the purported model has already been leaked.

Emerging reports suggest Suzuki dealers have started accepting bookings for the Gixxer SF ABS. The ABS version is expected to cost about Rs 7,000 more. ABS will be offered in both the FI and carburetted models of the Gixxer SF in a new SP guise.

The ABS system is a single-channel unit and only works on the front wheel like Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Autocar India reported. Gixxer SF is the first bike in its segment to offer this safety feature.

According to the leaked brochure images, the full faired motorcycle will also get a new tri colour paint job. The Red, Black and Silver colour combo will be complemented with SP stickers on the fairing. The ABS equipped Gixxer SF FI is also expected in the regular all Black and Triton Blue colour options.

The engine and cycle parts will remain unchanged. The motorcycle is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension at the front and mono-suspension at the rear.

Currently, the Gixxer SF FI is priced at Rs 93,032 and Gixxer SF is priced at Rs 89,219, ex-showroom, Delhi.