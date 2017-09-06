Daniel Craig is reportedly returning as 007 for his fifth film in the James Bond franchise. The Spectre actor revealed his decision of reprising the iconic role on Stephen Colbert's show last month. And, some significant plot details of the movie have already been leaked.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six that Bond 25 would revolve around Craig's Bond, who has already quit the secret service as he is in love and eventually gets married. But his wife will get murdered and that will bring him back into action.

The filming of the movie is likely to begin at the end of this year or early next year. According to Deadline, it has a working title Shatterhand.

Penned by screenwriters Robert Wade and Neal Purvis, the film will be based on the 1999 thriller Never Dream Of Dying.

A previous report by Daily Mirror claimed that the movie would be filmed in Croatia, south of France and Japan. An insider told the English daily, "Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre. They are hoping to film in Croatia next year."

On the other side, pop diva Beyonce is in talks with producers to sing the theme song for the upcoming 007 movie. A few days ago an insider close to the pop star told Daily Mirror, "The two [Adele and Beyonce] spoke before Bey's first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike."

Bond 25 is slated to be released on November 8, 2019.