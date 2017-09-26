Fans have been waiting for long to see Salman Khan getting married. Latest buzz is that the superstar is planning to become a father!

It has been reported that Salman is willing to get a child through surrogacy. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sallu bhai might become a father in two to three years.

Salman has always expressed his love for children, and in several occasions he had stated that he would not want to get a wife, but he would like to have a child. It is not too far, it seems, when we would get to see Salman in the role of a father in real life.

The report further stated that the only reason Salman why he is planning to get a child through surrogacy in next 2-3 years is that his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan want to see his baby. Well, this piece of news would make his fans love him more, but for those who want to see his marriage, might get a little disappointed. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Tusshar Kapoor had also become fathers through surrogacy.

Earlier it was reported that Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was desperate to marry the superstar. While the actor had no interest in tying the knot, the Romanian beauty reportedly had been making attempts to make it possible.

However, his father Salim Khan had earlier said that Salman was free to decide for himself if he wanted to marry or stay single.

"It's Salman's choice. Whenever he wants to marry or not marry. I have never influenced my children, neither have I approved their choice. This is a family that never insults anybody, leave aside giving orders. It's a big responsibility. Kal ko shaadi mein gadbad ho jaaye toh aake mujhe bolenge ki aap hi ne kaha tha shaadi karne," the veteran had told an entertainment portal.