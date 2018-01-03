Casting couch has plagued the entertainment industry for many decades and it continues to be the rot deep in the industry. But victims rarely come out in the open to speak out and expose sexual predators.

While many actresses like Radhika Apte, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin and others have spoken about sexual harassment in Bollywood without revealing the names of the offenders, actress Shruti Seth wonders if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets.

If Hollywood took over two decades to speak up against sexual abuse, Shruti Seth feels Bollywood might take another 50 years to do so.

"I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets? It took Hollywood nearly 25 years to speak up, we'll take another 50 perhaps," Shruti wrote on Twitter.

More than 300 Hollywood actresses, writers and directors, including Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Eva Longoria and Emma Stone, have launched a campaign "Time's Up" to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

Recently, Dangal and Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim was trolled on social media when she claimed that she was molested by a co-passenger on a Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight.

Kangana had expressed her displeasure to trolls who slammed the 17-year-old for narrating the unfortunate incident and called it a publicity stunt.

"I want to bring to your notice to this young girl, who has spoken about harassment that she faced in a flight. But look at the backlash she is getting. It is so upsetting. I mean there are witnesses, who are claiming that the innocent man just happened to put his foot on the arm-rest and that's the only crime that the person committed," Kangana told Indian Express.