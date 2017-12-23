The year 2017 was full of celebrities getting trolled for no rhyme or reason. Who does that? Faceless coward people who have no other job to do but make crass comments about smallest of the things.

Be it Priyanka Chopra for showing off her legs in front of Prime Minister or Deepika Padukone getting trolled for looking drunk/anorexic or Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for donning a black swimsuit during the holy month of Ramadan or Taapsee Pannu wearing a bikini. Forget actresses, actors like Salman Khan got bashed on Twitter after he posted pictures from the launch of Being Human e-cycle along with some road safety tips or Rishi Kapoor for making jokes on Twitter or John Abraham for posting video on Instagram breaking traffic rules.

Move over this, some petty and small issues like Anil Kapoor wasting water while shaving or Ameesha Patel's armpit picture or Celina Jaitley's pregnant bathtub picture invited criticism online.

If not this then, people attacked Parineeti Chopra who on her trip to Australia shared a picture from Brisbane holding a koala bear. While the picture was adorable, some cruel trollers started skin-shaming and commenting on where the koala's paw was placed. Trolls even attacked her for asking her assistant hold umbrella for her in Dubai.

One of the biggest newsmaker was Esha Gupta for her lingerie photoshoot which showed her naked or with a bare butt. The actress later shut her comments section though but the trolls were too mean and rude.

Not even the legend Amitabh Bachchan was spared. His habit of putting up his own pictures when wishing someone or conveying a thought or for posting Team Pink picture with no women in it – the actor got trolled.

When people got appreciated for their work, that segment was trolled too. For example, Urvashi Rautela for winning Dada Saheb Phalke Award or Katrina Kaif got trolled for getting Smita Patil Award.

Where's the end to this? Yes, you are a celebrity and one is exposed to all kinds of criticism; while some actors give befitting replies to shut these people, some just ignore it. Kudos to the stars who tolerate this on a daily basis.