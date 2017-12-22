Bollywood intimate scenes 2017
Although the censor board has been quite strict on Bollywood, the industry has still been coming up with movies with scenes that are hot enough to make your eyes pop out.

The year 2017 was not exception as there were a number of Bollywood movies that entertained the audience with some sizzling lovemaking scenes.

There have been at least seven Hindi films that included steamy intimate scenes between the stars that grabbed huge attention. While some were just lip-lock stunts, some took it to a different level with intense sex scenes.

Although the intensity of many of the scenes could have been much higher if they did not have to undergo censor board test, the oomph scenes still managed to turn up the heat on the big screen.

Here is a compilation of top intimate scenes from Bollywood movies in 2017:

Rangoon: Though the film bombed at the box office, it had some very steamy scenes between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. In one such scene, Kangana was seen completely topless. It was quite a bold shot for any Bollywood actress to offer.

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon
A still of Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon

A Gentleman: This film also could not make an impact at the box office, but became a talking point for some smooches and hot lovemaking scenes.

In one scene, Sidharth Malhotra was seen undressing Jacqueline Fernandez, and then the two had some really intense lip-locks and passionate moments.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's kiss in A Gentleman
A Gentleman scene
A Gentleman scene

Aksar 2: Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla raised the mercury level in this film with multiple smooches and intimate scenes.

Their sizzling chemistry made the trailer of the film quite a hit, but that cannot be said of the movie.

Zareen Khan in Aksar 2
Zareen Khan in Aksar 2
Zareen Khan in Aksar 2
Zareen Khan in Aksar 2

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: This movie showed the otherwise shy actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in some very intense lip-locks and lovemaking scenes with co-actress Bidita Bag. The extremely raunchy moments in the film were talked about for quite a bit.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz scene
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz scene

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Apart from being discussed for its good content, this movie also hogged limelight for its bold scenes.

There were a number of steamy sequences in the film that made the CBFC's job quite hard. This movie landed in controversy for that very reason.

Lipstick Under My Burkha
Lipstick Under My Burkha scene
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Lipstick Under My Burkha scene

Tera Intezaar: Starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan, this romantic thriller included quite a few sizzling moments. Although one would expect much more from a film that features Sunny, Tera Intezaar had a couple of kissing and lovemaking scenes, which were not that intense but hot enough.

Sunny Leone Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone kiss in Tera Intezar
Sunny Leone Arbaaz Khan Tera INtezar Trailer
Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan

Julie 2: Featuring Raai Laxmi in the lead, Julie 2 had a lot of skin show and some intimate scenes.

The actress was seen grabbing eyeballs by flaunting her curves, going topless and also having a couple of intimate scenes.

Julie 2
Julie 2 movie
Julie 2 scene
Julie 2 scene