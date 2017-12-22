Although the censor board has been quite strict on Bollywood, the industry has still been coming up with movies with scenes that are hot enough to make your eyes pop out.

The year 2017 was not exception as there were a number of Bollywood movies that entertained the audience with some sizzling lovemaking scenes.

There have been at least seven Hindi films that included steamy intimate scenes between the stars that grabbed huge attention. While some were just lip-lock stunts, some took it to a different level with intense sex scenes.

Although the intensity of many of the scenes could have been much higher if they did not have to undergo censor board test, the oomph scenes still managed to turn up the heat on the big screen.

Here is a compilation of top intimate scenes from Bollywood movies in 2017:

Rangoon: Though the film bombed at the box office, it had some very steamy scenes between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. In one such scene, Kangana was seen completely topless. It was quite a bold shot for any Bollywood actress to offer.

A Gentleman: This film also could not make an impact at the box office, but became a talking point for some smooches and hot lovemaking scenes.

In one scene, Sidharth Malhotra was seen undressing Jacqueline Fernandez, and then the two had some really intense lip-locks and passionate moments.

Aksar 2: Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla raised the mercury level in this film with multiple smooches and intimate scenes.

Their sizzling chemistry made the trailer of the film quite a hit, but that cannot be said of the movie.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: This movie showed the otherwise shy actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in some very intense lip-locks and lovemaking scenes with co-actress Bidita Bag. The extremely raunchy moments in the film were talked about for quite a bit.

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Apart from being discussed for its good content, this movie also hogged limelight for its bold scenes.

There were a number of steamy sequences in the film that made the CBFC's job quite hard. This movie landed in controversy for that very reason.

Tera Intezaar: Starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan, this romantic thriller included quite a few sizzling moments. Although one would expect much more from a film that features Sunny, Tera Intezaar had a couple of kissing and lovemaking scenes, which were not that intense but hot enough.

Julie 2: Featuring Raai Laxmi in the lead, Julie 2 had a lot of skin show and some intimate scenes.

The actress was seen grabbing eyeballs by flaunting her curves, going topless and also having a couple of intimate scenes.