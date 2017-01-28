Some Bollywood gossips have been doing the rounds at the moment. From Salman Khan pleading not guilty in the Blackbuck poaching case to Karan Johar praising Hrithik Roshan for Kaabil.

Take a look at the current buzz of Bollywood:

Akshay Kumar thanks Arshad Warsi for Jolly LLB 2:

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 2, said that he is grateful to Arshad Warsi for showing him the way to do a film like Jolly LLB 2. Arshad played the lead role in the original film, but Fox Star Studios decided to go with Akshay for the sequel.

"I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me, he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that Jolly LLB 2 also turns out to be a good film," Akshay told PTI.

Salman Khan pleads not guilty for Blackbuck poaching case:

Salman Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam appeared in the Jodhpur Court on Friday, January 27, to record their statements in the 19-year-old Blackbuck poaching case. Salman pleaded "Not Guilty."

He asserted that after a busy day of shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain (1998), the cast directly went to their respective rooms and hence, going out for hunting was out of question.

Karan Johar praises Hrithik Roshan for Kaabil:

Filmmaker Karan Johar has praised actor Hrithik Roshan's performance in Kaabil and even called him a powerhouse of talent. Karan took to Twitter on Friday to laud Hrithik's performance. "As a filmmaker it's exhilarating to watch an actor deliver his best....Hrithik is a power house talent and is exemplary in 'Kaabil'," Karan tweeted.