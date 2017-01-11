From the The Ghazi Attack trailer release to Shah Rukh Khan's Raees getting into trouble, Bollywood is in the news.

Take a look at the news-makers of the day:

Rapper Badshah has become a father

Rapper Badshah and his wife Jasmine have been blessed with a baby girl. Badshah's friend and rapper Raftaar took to Instagram to share the news and also posted the first picture of the little one. The Kaala Chashma singer's friend and rapper Raftaar announced the news along with a picture of the baby. He captioned the image as, "BETI HUI HAIN. Congratulations @badboyshah bhai and @thejessymessy bhabi. Chacha bann gaya ooyyeeeeeee. Rabba Meher Karin."

Jolly LLB new song Bawara Mann released

The makers of Jolly LLB has released a new song Bawara Mann featuring the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan have lent their voice to this soulful and melodious track. Akshay tweeted: "Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2!"

The Ghazi Attack trailer

The Ghazi Attack makers have finally released the trailer of the India's first war-at-sea film. The trailer gives an insight into the lives of lesser-known heroes who fought for the country. The plot revolves around an executive naval officer and his crew who remained underwater for 18 days. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati plays the navy officer, while Taapsee Pannu essays the role of a refugee in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in trouble after Shiv Sena sends threatening letter to film's distributor

Just like Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees too seems to face some trouble before the film's release. After the Uri attacks, followed by the ban on Pakistani artistes and technicians from working in India, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had protested against the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil since it featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. However, it later withdrew the ban on the film.

And now, a distributor of the film Raees, which has Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, has received a letter from Shiv Sena threatening him with consequences if he goes ahead with the distribution of the film.

