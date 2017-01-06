Bollywood is mourning the sudden death of veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri on Friday morning. Several celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Take a look at the top newsmakers of the day:

Om Puri passes away at the age of 66

Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri passed away after a massive heart attack on early Friday morning (January 6). He was 66. The news came as a shock to his fans and the Bollywood fraternity. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handles to express their grief and condolences to the family. His funeral will take place around 6 pm at the Oshiwara electric crematorium, Mumbai.

Rangoon trailer released

The trailer of Vishal Bharadwaj's much-awaited film Rangoon, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, has released. Going by the short video, it seems the film will be another masterpiece by Bharadwaj, who has delivered some stellar movies in the past. The trailer has already garnered 1 million viewers in just about 15 hours.

Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas wraps up shoot

The lead actor of Baahubali 2(Baahubali: The Conclusion), Prabhas, has completed shooting the film. While Prabhas spent one-and-a-half years on the production of the second instalment of Baahubali, he has altogether spent three-and-a-half years on both the Baahubali films. Director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. Reports also have been doing the rounds that the trailer of Baahubali 2 will be attached with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which will hit the theatres on January 25.

Sajid Nadiawala miffed with Tiger Shroff

Rumour has it that all is not well between producer Shajid Nadiadwala and Tiger, who teamed up for the latter's debut film Baaghi. Tiger had been trying to convince Nadiadwala to rope in his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani for Heropanti 2. When the producer turned down the actor's request, Tiger went on to pitch in Disha's name to director Sabbir Khan. When the news reached Nadiadwala, he was miffed and warned Tiger to stop recommending her name at every meeting.

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande in new web series

The series will be streamed at Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms' app ALT Balaji. Rumour has it that Ankita will play the role of Devika. It will be a female version of Devdas. While Devika will be shown as the female Devdas, the web series will have a male Paro and Chandramukhi.