Producer Karim Morani's rape charges that shocked the industry on Wednesday, January 18, continue to make headlines. Shah Rukh Khan's next release Raees, too, is in news. Check out other Bollywood news and gossips.

Raees actress Mahira Khan upset for not being able to promote Raees

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut in Raees, has expressed disappointment over not being able to promote the film in India, owing to the ongoing tension between the two countries.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, the actress said she has put in a lot of efforts for the film and it was upsetting that she could not be present herself to see the final outcome. "Of course, I feel bad. When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results. I work with same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but Raees is very special," she said in the interview, Express Tibune reported.

Raees gets UA certificate with six verbal cuts

Shah Rukh-starrer Raees has been cleared by the censor board with a UA rating with six cuts. The film now has a run time of two hours and 20 minutes. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui besides SRK and Mahira.

Karim Morani's spokesperson claims rape charges against him are false

Bollywood producer Karim Morani, who has been accused of rape and blackmail by a 25-year-old woman, said the charges were false. His spokesperson has issued a statement saying the charges are have been made to tarnish Morani's image.

The victim alleged that the Chennai Express producer had raped her at a film studio in Mumbai in 2015, DCP Tafseer Iqubal of LB Nagar, Hyderabad, told PTI. The woman told the police that she was looking for a break in Bollywood, when she had met Morani. Apparently, after the rape, Morani had warned her against revealing it to anyone.

Jolly LLB 2 new song Jolly Good Fellow out

The makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 have released a new song from the album, Jolly Good Fellow. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung and composed by Meet Brothers, Jolly Good Fellow will remind one of the childhood rhyme, "He is a Jolly Good Fellow."