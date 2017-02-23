Bollywood is a busy place with new interesting events happening every day. Various news relating to movies, celebrities come up on daily basis. Today, some new movie trailers have been released and possibility of sequels of some already hit movies came into light. Check the top Bollywood buzz:

Jolly LLB 3 on cards

At an event recently, the makers of Jolly LLB 2 announced that Jolly LLB 3 will surely be made. However, it is not confirmed if Akshay Kumar will be a part of it or not. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a satirical courtroom drama that has been performing well at the box office.

Dangal 2 may be made

Director Nitesh Tiwari, who has been receiving accolades for Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, said that he may come up with Dangal 2 if he gets a good script to think about. "I haven't thought about it. I don't know. I don't plan so much in advance. But if there's something really exciting, then why not?" the director said when asked if sequel of Dangal be made.

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan again

Vishal Bhardwaj is keen to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan again. The director had worked with the actress in Omkara. "I am a big fan of Kareena and share a great rapport with her. She is a fabulous actress. I hope to work with her again," Vishal said during the screening of Rangoon. After the success of Haider, fans are expecting another masterpiece from Vishal in the form of Rangoon.

Trapped trailer released

The makers of the movie Trapped, starring Rajkummar Rao, have released the intriguing trailer of the film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Trapped is a survival thriller. The trailer of the movie showed Rajkummar's character getting accidentally trapped in his own house and gets no help even after many days. The trailer is very interesting. Check it here: