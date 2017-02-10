Katrina Kaif asked ex-boyfriend Salman Khan to launch her little sisters in Bollywood, while Anushka Sharma's rumoured boyfriend Virat Kohli is set to promote her film, Phillauri. Apart from these celebs, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor are also creating buzz.

Also read: When Kamaal R Khan called himself bigger star than Salman Khan

Bollywood is full of news and gossip. Take a look at the recent buzz here:

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan bond

Salman and Katrina share a cordial relationship even after their break-up. The Sultan actor is often given the credit for Kat's successful career. Now, the buzz is that the actress has asked Salman to launch her sisters in Bollywood. "Yes, Kat has asked Salman if he could launch her sisters in Bollywood and he is thinking over it. Given the relationship they've shared and the equation they've maintained till date, it won't be a surprise if Salman actually launches them," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Sanjay Dutt wants to play his father

Actor Sanjay Dutt reportedly wants to play his father's role in his own biopic. Rajkumar Hirani is coming up with Sanjay's biopic in which Ranbir Kapoor is playing the actor's character. "While Hirani was writing the film, Sanjay was toying with the idea of playing Sunil Dutt because as a father, he was the one person who had closely seen the ups and downs in his life. But he dropped the idea, even before letting his buddy Raju know what he had on his mind, and allowed him to choose an actor who'd be perfect to play the late actor," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Jagga Jasoos to have 29 songs

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen on the silver screen, post break-up, in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. The recent update is that the Disney movie will have 29 songs. Pritam confirmed the news and told DNA: "You see, Ranbir Kapoor stutters throughout the film, the only time he doesn't, is when he sings. And every time he expresses an emotion strongly, it's through songs. Think of the effortlessness and the way the songs are featured in La La Land. They're part of the story. And the narrative flows forward through it."

Akshay Kumar doesn't deserve Filmfare Award

When Akshay Kumar was not nominated in any category at Filmfare Awards, fans went crazy. The superstar had three films in 2016 and all of them joined the Rs 100 crore club. Also, even in other award shows, Airlift went unnoticed. But when Deccan Chronicle asked Akshay, he said: "That's okay because maybe I don't deserve it. There are many people who have done much better so they get it."

Virat Kohli to promote Phillauri

Anushka Sharma has won hearts with her performance in Phillauri's trailer. The recent buzz is that her alleged boyfriend and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli will promote the film. "Though it's too early to say what will be Virat's plan of action, he will certainly promote the movie on digital platforms. He is proud of Anushka's work, and wants to lend his support to the project. However, whether he makes it to any of the promotional events is yet to be decided," a source told Mid-Day.