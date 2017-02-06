Bollywood never fails to disappoint you in terms of news and gossips. Khans, Bachchans and Kapoors will be seen creating buzz every now and then.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and other newsmakers here:

Akshay Kumar hosts crime show

Akshay Kumar has shot for an episode of crime-based series, Savdhaan India, as the host. This is the second time the actor is hosting it. Earlier he had done it to promote Baby, and this time, he is promoting Jolly LLB 2. "Akshay had allotted three hours for the shoot, but being the professional actor that he is, he came on time and finished shooting his portions in 40 minutes flat without any retakes. He had read the script before reaching the venue and when he met the director, he had his inputs ready, which were incorporated in the script," a source told DNA.

Varun Dhawan danced barefoot

Sajid Nadiadwala's Judwaa 2 begins shoot on a divine note with a Ganpati song and Varun Dhawan who is known for his dance moves has been rehearsing endlessly for a week now for this song sequence. Varun, who will play Salman Khan's double role in the sequel, has shown his reverence by dancing barefoot, tirelessly all day for the song.

Kriti Sanon shooting conditions

After Dilwale, Kriti Sanon will be seen in two movies – Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The interesting part is the actress had to shoot the films in both extreme weather conditions. Her two-and-a-half month shoot for Raabta in Budapest was challenging indeed due to extremely cold weather. But, the poor diva had to wear summer clothes as the demand of the character. On the other hand, during the one-and-a-half month shoot for Bareilly Ki Barfi in Lucknow, where the weather was extremely hot and humid, Kriti had to adorn winter clothes.

Vani Kapoor's third movie

There was a gap of three years between Vaani Kapoor's debut movie Shuddh Desi Romance and her second film Befikre, but the actress now hopes her next project will not take so long to release. "I really hope that the gap between my second and third film is not as much as my previous films. I believe in throwing a lot of positive energy in the universe and hope for the best," Vaani told PTI.

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday celebration

As last year Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his birthday in Maldives with family, this year he celebrates his 41st birthday in a quite manner. The actor had a quiet dinner last night with wife Aishwarya and a few close friends. "Ash's father, who had been in hospital for a month got discharged recently, but that's not the reason for the small gathering. He and Ash both prefer their birthday celebrations with a small, intimate group," a source told DNA.