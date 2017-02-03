A lot has been making the rounds in Bollywood at the moment. From the reason of Deepika Padukone losing Majid Majidi's film to Ajay Devgn teaming up with YRF after their fallout.

Kaabil full movie free download leaked online; illegal download to affect box-office collection

Take a look at the current Bollywood buzz:

Kaabil to get more screens because of its splendid performance at box office

Kaabil, which got only 40 percent of the total screens due to its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, will get more number of screens in the second week. All thanks to its terrific response at the box office. According to a Bollywood Life report, the exhibitors have decided to add 200+ screens to Hrithik Roshan's film.

Why Deepika Padukone lost Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds?

Recently, there were reports that Deepika Padukone has been dropped out of critically acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds. And now, rumour has it that Deepika, one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood, lost the opportunity to make a mark at global cinema due to her over-enthusiasm. The actress did a look test for Majidi and soon after, her PR team leaked the pictures from the audition. The pictures, where she was seen in a de-glam look, soon went viral and this apparently miffed Majidi, who wanted to keep the character's look under wraps.

"Deepika was very close to getting the part. But when the pictures from her screen test made it into the press, she lost the opportunity," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Ajay Devgn teams up with YRF after their fallout

Ajay Devgn was not in good terms with Yash Raj Film's Aditya Chopra after his film Son of Sardaar clashed with YRF's Jab Tak Hai Jaan four years ago. However, both the actor-producer have let buried their issues and have teamed up for Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again.

The shooting of the fourth instalment of the successful comedy franchise will start from March.

Censor Board ask The Ghazi Attack to add disclaimer renouncing any claims to historical accuracy

India's first war-at-sea film The Ghazi Attack, which has Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, has been ordered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to add a disclaimer stating that it is partly fiction and partly authentic. The film is scheduled to release on February 17.

"There is no comprehensive evidence that the incident detailed in The Ghazi Attack has any actual historic bearing. Yes, the incident is reported to have happened during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. But we can't accept the film as a historical document. We've therefore asked them to remove the announcement in the opening titles declaring the film to be based on historical facts and instead, add a disclaimer saying the work is partly fictional and partly authentic," a source from the CBFC told Bollywood Hungama.

The film was initially said to be inspired by a true incident on the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi. It was destroyed by Indian Submarine S-21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war when the Pakistani submarine ventured into the Indian waters with intentions to destroy INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port in India in 1971.