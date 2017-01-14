Some shocking Bollywood gossips have been doing the rounds at the moment. From Shahid opening up about his equation with Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut to Karan Johar talking about his fallout with Kajol.

Take a look at the current buzz of Bollywood:

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case

A Jodhpur court on Friday, January 13, summoned Salman Khan and his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu to appear before it on January 25 for recording of statements in the 1998 black buck poaching case. The actors had accompanied Salman when the endangered animal was killed.

David Guetta's Mumbai concert cancelled

International DJ and music producer David Guetta's concert in Mumbai was cancelled after Mumbai police have rejected permission owing to lack of proper documents. On Thursday, the DJ's concert in Bengaluru was cancelled after the organisers cited "law and order situation." Guetta was supposed to come on a four-day tour to India and Bengaluru was supposed to be his first stop.

Karan Johar on his fallout with Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol have not been on talking terms ever since the episode of Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn's Shivaay shocked the industry. And now, KJo has opened up about it in his yet-to-release autobiography, "An Unsuitable Boy." KJo in a few pages of the book has written about his fallout with Kajol. "That tweet validated the insanity, that she could believe I would bribe someone [to sabotage the film]. I felt that's it. It's over. And she can never come back to my life. I don't think she wants to either," reads an excerpt.

Vin Diesel likely to work with Deepika Padukone in xXx sequel

Vin Diesel, who is in the country to promote his film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, along with his co-star Deepika Padukone, said during the promotional event that he is keen on working with Deepika again in the sequel of xXx. Talking about his chemistry with Deepika, Vin Diesel said, "Have wanted to work with Deepika for many years. We first met years ago and saw chemistry was something special."

Shahid Kapoor refutes rumours of clash with Kangana Ranaut

Shahid Kapoor refuted the rumours of him sharing cold vibes with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut. Rumour had it that the actors didn't get along during the shooting of the film and Shahid had also refused to promote the film with the actress. Shahid said: "There are no issues between me and Kangana. I also read a report that we might not promote the film together. (But) there is no problem. I will promote the film whenever, wherever happily with Kangana and Saif (Ali Khan), who is also a very big part of the film," PTI reported.