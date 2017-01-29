From Kangana Ranaut planning to get married to Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 getting U/A certificate, Bollywood is in the news.

Take a look at the top Bollywood buzz:

Kangana Ranaut plans to get married

Kangana Ranaut, who was in news last year due to her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan, has moved on and is gearing up to settle down in life. The actress is planning to tie the knot this year. Though, it is not known if she has found someone special or not, this piece of news will surely excite her fans.

When asked if she is ready to get married, the actress told Hindustan Times, "Yes, it's true. The kind of world we live in, the whole dating scene has become very upsetting. Everyone is looking above everyone's shoulders in a bid to find a better 'partner'. There has to be a commitment in a relationship. So, I would want to go the serious way. That's what I plan and I will do it this year. It's very hard to be single, especially when your family doesn't live with you. There's no one watching your back and you really cannot rely on anyone."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Rangoon, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Bigg Boss 11 to have all commoners?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 is coming to an end on January 29 and speculations are rife about the next season of the controversial reality show. Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors, hinted about the channel's plan regarding Bigg Boss 11. Unlike the ongoing season, which saw commoners and celebrities completing against each other, the eleventh season is expected to have all commoner participating in the show.

"People told me getting commoners would be a flop idea. In fact, I have been trying to do this format for three years but faced resistance from the team. Finally, they also gave in but they wanted that it should have equal number of celebrities and commoners. So, I compromised. But commoners turned out to be very good for us. This was a way of reinventing. So, (I think) next year, should we go with all commoners? I don't know but that's how we reinvent," Nayak told Indian Express.

Jolly LLB 2 passed with U/A certificate and no cuts

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 has received U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The comedy court-room drama has been passed without any cuts.

"The film that was shown to censor board had no controversial statements on the legal system. Even the reference to the show company Bata was removed before the film was brought to the censor board. The version of film shown to the censor board had nothing even remotely controversial about it," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.