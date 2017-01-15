Bollywood never fails to amaze us with interesting gossips and news. From Amaal Mallik slamming jury at award ceremonies to Kareena Kapoor Khan walking the ramp, a lot has been making news at the moment.

Take a look at the top buzz:

Amaal Mallik slams jury at award shows

Composer Amaal Mallik, recently expressed his anger and disappointment regarding the nomination list at award functions. In his long Facebook post, he talked about the deserving actors, who were ignored in the nominated list. He also mentioned that the jury decided not to nominate his brother and singer Armaan Malik even after delivering some soulful numbers last year. "It is so funny & surprising that you go out of your way and give a star kid all the new comer awards for the best debut, for a performance no one even saw...Whereas a #DiljitDosanjh who deserved that award for #UdtaPunjab is nowhere !!#Sarbjit had #RandeepHooda almost kill himself to bones, and play that character, and you nominate only #AishwaryaRaiBachchan hahahahaha!" a part of his post read.

Shooting begins for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic

The shooting of Sanjay Dutt's biopic has started. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said that there was excitement among the film's team. "First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew," Hirani tweeted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk the ramp

Barely a month after the delivery of her baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to walk the ramp at a fashion week in February. A source close to Kareena told DNA: "The final dates of the show are still being worked out. Kareena has given her nod to Anita Dongre (fashion designer) already."

Katrina Kaif to speak at Oxford University

Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for her next, Tiger Zinda Hai, has been invited to speak at an event hosted by Oxford University's debating society in February.

Raveena Tandon to return to big screen with The Mother

Raveena Tandon is set to return to the big screen after an extended cameo in 2015 release Bombay Velvet. The gorgeous actress' film, The Mother, deals with abuse and violence against women and will hit the screens in April.