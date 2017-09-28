Bollywood filmmakers have recreated stories around the theme of Dussehra or Vijayadashami in their movies. They have shown Raavan Dahan — when the mighty Ravana is sumbollically brought down by Lord Ram — in their flicks.

The victory of the hero and the triumph of good over evil is a pattern that continues to be used in movies. We bring you films that featured in their narrative the festival which will be celebrated on September 30 this year, and became memorable.

Fan (2016)

Remember when Aryan Khanna became Gaurav Chandna in the climax scene? Gaurav was watching him from a distance and Aryan was trying to teach his Fan a lesson. The scene was from a Ramleela before Raavan Dahan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Salman Khan was seen with many children and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were preparing for Ravan Dahan and Ramleela in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The song, Tu Chayiye, has the scene of people celebrating Dussehra in the movie.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2013)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought a new romantic twist to the celebration of Navratri. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela too has a scene of people celebrating the 10th day of the festival.

Kahaani (2012)

Shot in West Bengal, Kahaani showed the 10th day celebration of Durga Pujo in the movie. It is called Sindoor Khela. The climax of Vidya Balan-starrer was shot amid the celebration.

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Akshay Kumar gets attacked by the villains while celebrating Dussehra in a rather gloomy sequence from Rowdy Rathore. Akshay, who plays a cop in the film, is shown enjoying the festival with the entire village when he is stabbed in the back.

Delhi 6 (2009)

This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film set in Chandni Chowk revolves around the theme of Dussehra. The film was a visual treat, and the director used his well experience of growing up in the old Delhi neighbourhood for the Dussehra sequence. The movie featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Aamir Khan's Rag De Basanti also showed the 10th day festival, but of old days. The Dussehra sequence shows Aamir, who also plays Chandrasekhar Azad, surrounded by British cops. How he gives them the slip is tied to the very core of Raavan Dahan.