A Pakistani youth has been arrested in the city of Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for writing "Hindustan Zindabad" (Long Live India) on a wall. He has been booked for treason under section 505 of the Pakistani Penal Code, IANS reported.

The 20-year-old youth, identified as Sajid Shah, wrote the pro-India slogan on the outer wall of his home in Makhan Colony. Police said the youth, who worked in a match factory, admitted to writing the slogan.

Police said Shah liked watching Bollywood films and songs, and that inspired him to write the pro-India slogan. The slogan had infuriated locals, who took photos and emailed them to senior officials. Some had even asked him to remove it from the wall.

"We have booked the young man on orders from the high-ups," IANS quoted an SHO as saying.

He was arrested on Sunday and was produced in the court of area magistrate on Monday. Shah could face a jail term up to seven years.

"The police knocked at the door and a young man came out. He said that he had written those words," the police report said.

Shah is the eldest of four brothers and he left school to work in a match factory.

"He is the eldest of four brothers and, since the death of his father, is the only breadwinner of the family," Abdul Rehan, investigating officer, told BBC.

Virat Kohli's lookalike arrested in January

In January, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's lookalike was arrested in Pakistan for hoisting India's flag as a tribute to the cricketer. He was arrested under Pakistan's maintenance of public order act.

" I am a big fan of Virat Kohli. I support the Indian team because of Kohli. Hoisting of Indian flag on the rooftop of the house only shows my love for the Indian cricketer," Umar Draz, who hoisted the flag, told reporters.

He had said that he had no idea that he committed a crime by hoisting the flag and asked authorities to pardon him. He was later acquitted.