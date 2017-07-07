Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is set to play Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, found the perfect way to celebrate when he turned 32 on July 6. He didn't think much. Instead, he went full throttle and decided to gift himself a brand new Aston Martin Rapide priced at just Rs. 3.29 crore only. Now that is what they mean when they say it's not the worth of the gift that counts but the feeling.

Ranveer got the new Aston Martin delivered yesterday and he went for his first drive in the brand new four-door sedan with his actress-turned-friend Deepika Padukone. As expected, the pictures of Ranveer Singh swirling dust around the city in his prized possession with Deepika, also his co-star in the film Padmavati, have since flooded the web with the shutterbugs having a field day. Actor Ranveer's eye-catching possession is white in colour.

The Aston Martin Rapide

For the uninitiated, Aston Martin launched the Rapide in India in April 2016. The British carmaker has priced its luxury contraption at Rs. 3.29 crore (ex-showroom).The four-door sedan features a 6.0-litre AM29 V12 engine under the hood that churns out 510bhp.

The Aston Rapide can go 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds and can clock a top speed of 306 kmph. By far, it remains one of the Aston Martin's popular models in the country. The previous model of Aston Rapide was the highest selling four-door luxury sports car in the country accounting for over 50 percent of the Aston Martin cars sold in India. And we believe its charm still lingers on. The new Aston Martin features AMI III infotainment system, which pops out from the centre console with a 6.5-inch screen. The system is also compatible with Apple iPhones. Well, we say, many many happy rides, Ranveer!