Television actress Nia Sharma is back to sizzle on the digital platform with the erotic web series Twisted 2.

The hot actress will reprise the role of Alia in the second season of Vikram Bhatt's popular series. Nia took to Twitter to announce the news: "Happpyyyy to be backkk!!! 'Twisted 2'!!!! [sic]"

The news will definitely increase the excitement of Nia's fans. In the previous season, Nia was paired opposite model Namit Khanna. The on-screen couple's liplocks, taking off layers of clothing, and the erotic and steamy scenes made the show quite popular. Nia's bold and sexy avatar gained her massive popularity.

Twisted is about seduction, betrayal, sex and much more. The story of the first season revolved around a murder, along with tracks of a lesbian relationship and an extramarital affair.

Nia earned the title of Asia's third-sexiest woman, beating several A-list Bollywood actresses, and can be called the boldest actress of the Indian TV industry.

A style diva that she is, the 25-year-old often posts sexy pictures and videos on Instagram and has a huge fan base.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 actress was in news a few months ago when she was slut-shamed for posting a video that showed off her hot moves. The actress, however, silenced her haters in style.