Rejection from Indian Idol judges Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Anu Mallik has made this man an internet sensation. Omprakash Mishra, who calls himself a rapper, has been in the news lately for his video Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya.

The rap song, which was uploaded on YouTube in 2015, has gone viral on social media only now, and that has made him a bigger star than Dhinchak Pooja.

The Aunty ki Ghanti rap song is about a young boy's fascination with an older woman.

Social media users have slammed the song for the lyrics, but that has not stopped it from attaining cult status. The song now has more than 3. million views on YouTube, and soared beyond Dhinchak Pooja's songs and popularity.

After the song became a sensation, a Facebook page called "ShitIndiansSay" put up a post inviting fans to gather at Connaught Place in Delhi and scream "Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya' in chorus.

It initially looked like a joke even when more than 10,000 people said they were interested in attending the event, but then it happened in real. People gathered at Connaught Place on sunday and screamed:

"Bol na Aunty aaun kya,

Ghanti mein bajaun kya,

Shot mein lagaun kya!"

The popularity of the song reached Mumbai as well, and a similar gathering was organised in the city. In Mumbai, the Facebook page "Unofficial: Bombay High Court" invited people to come together to sing just hook of the song.

The success of this event has now encouraged people in Bengaluru to come up with such an event.

The Facebook page Bangalore Memes has created the event on the social media page with the title Sottting "Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya" at Cubbon Park. The event will take place on September 16 at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, watch the original video of Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya, but at your own peril:

Watch his Indian Idol audition video here.